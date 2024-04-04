Stars and Director Deny Trump Inspiration for 'Civil War' Film

Two stars and the director of the upcoming film ' Civil War ' threw cold water on reporters' assumptions that the fascist fictional U.S. president in the film is based on or inspired by former President Trump . The film’s stars, actors Nick Offerman and Kristen Dunst, each denied that Trump and the real-world political divide were the inspiration for the movie's fictional U.S. civil war . According to director Alex Garland in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s U.S.

president – played by Offerman – displays fascistic tendencies and attempts to strong-arm himself for a third term. The president’s move sparks the film’s central conflict with an alliance between Texas and California seeking to challenge the power gra

