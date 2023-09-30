Starfield’s Quests Created A Problem That Was Already Solved

Keeping track of quests isn’t easy in Starfield. Variety is nice, but the mountain of tasks that Starfield piles up on the Missions screen quickly gets overwhelming. A player can end up so torn over what quest to do next that they wind up not doing anything at all.

That goes double for those who aren't rushing to New Game Plus in Starfield, taking the time to complete as many side quests as possible without locking themselves out of any available content. And it's not just the amount of content that causes problems - it's the way many of Starfield's side quests are presented, too.

Related: You’re Probably Sitting On A Goldmine In Starfield & Don’t Even Know It Starfield's Mission Logs Lack Critical Details In short, Starfield's quest descriptions often don't tell the player where to go. The worst offenders are Activities, a category of mini-quests most often picked up when overhearing pertinent NPC chatter. Sometimes, they'll be unlocked through more involved conversation, but new Activities most often pop up on the Missions screen when least expected. They usually involve just a single step, like talking to an NPC or finding a particular object.

Read more:

screenrant »

Baldur's Gate 3: 10 Things To Do Before Entering Shadowfell (Nightsong Mission)Side quests before Shadowfell in Baldur's Gate 3.

Texas’ power reserve created an $8B illusion of energy shortage this summer, monitor saysA report from ERCOT's independent market monitor is raising questions over the costs of power reserve programs designed to shore up Texas' power grid...

William Penn Task Force created to help decide future of abandoned schoolThe William Penn Task Force was created to help decide the future of the building after there was community pushback against demolishing it.

Werner Herzog Has Created ‘A Cinema of My Own’ but Thinks His Greatest Achievements Are LiteraryIn his new memoir, the 81-year-old director talks about his long career of daring exploits and why his writing is what matters most to him

Colliding Moons Might Have Created Saturn's RingsSaturn's rings might not be very old, and resulted from a high-speed collision between two icy moons, according to new research.