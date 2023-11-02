Starfield DLC Should Borrow THIS From Its Own Popular Feature

Bethesda has developed a brilliant mechanic that allows players to create almost any spacecraft they can imagine. Even with the basic materials currently available, the possibilities are near limitless on what can be designed. Despite all the fantastic things that can be accomplished with the shipbuilder, it is still lacking in some critical areas. This will undoubtedly be addressed in any sequel to Starfield, but there’s no telling how long it will be until that happens, if at all.

Fallout & Skyrim Each Had Player-Home DLC Both Skyrim and Fallout 4 received DLC dedicated to expanding features around player-created homes. The Hearthfire DLC for Skyrim added the option for players to purchase land to design their homestead, decorating the space with standard furnishings found in the base game, armor and weapon racks, and more. This came with the ability to hire servants to tend to tasks around the homestead.

How DLC Could Expand Starfield’s Shipbuilder Starfield DLC focusing on shipbuilding can help resolve a few glaring issues with the feature. One of the biggest frustrations comes from the inability to customize the interior of a ship. There’s no way to tell what the interior of a hab module looks like from the shipbuilding menu, which creates several headaches, like having to manually board the ship to see what a Deimos living quarters look like compared to the Stroud-Eklund version.

Another confusing issue with Starfield’s shipbuilding is a lack of gameplay functionality with many of the hab modules. Cargo hall modules don’t actually increase the ship’s cargo capacity. Brig modules don’t let players capture bounties to turn in to the authorities. Ideally, these modules allow players to build the perfect spaceship, but it ultimately makes no gameplay difference, reducing these parts to mere cosmetic items.

