Starbucks to Increase Pay for U.S. Retail Hourly Partners

Starbucks Coffee Co. announced that U.S. retail hourly partners will receive a pay increase of at least 3% starting January 1st. Eligible employees with two-to-five years of service will get at least 4% and those with five or more years of service will get at least 5%. In addition, hourly workers will start accruing paid vacation time after 90 days of hire. Starbucks is also launching its first North America Barista Championship in February.

The company is studying credential and certification programs to add to its Starbucks College Achievement Plan. Starbucks pays an average wage of nearly $17.50 per hour and offers equity ownership through annual Bean Stock grants

