Starbucks Reveals Holday 2023 Menu and Cups

Returning this year are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte. They're joined by the new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai. You can check out descriptions for each below.

▪ The new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai combines warm gingerbread notes, a blend of chai spices, and creamy oat milk. Available iced and hot. ▪ Peppermint Mocha features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, which is then topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Caramel Brulée Latte features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Chestnut Praline Latte starts with signature Espresso Roast and velvety steamed milk, along with flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte features sugar cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

For stores where the Oleato beverage is served, there is also the new Oleato Gingerbread Oat milk latte, featuring Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with warm notes of gingerbread and steamed oat milk, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and finished with a subtle dusting of bright ginger and citrus flavors.

