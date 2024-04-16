Starbucks Introduces New Spicy Lemonade Refreshers for Spring

On April 16, the coffee chain will welcome the warmer season with three new lemonade refreshers and a new cold foam option, and they’re all highlighting Starbucks ’ Spicy Chili Powder Blend .The four new offerings will be available at Starbucks nationwide for a “very limited time” this spring, according to the company.
While the initial springtime releases are more floral in nature, this upcoming limited release is more about bringing the heat and spicing things up. Even the deep red colors have us thinking about cinnamon-flavored candy and chewing gum. This drink combines mango and dragon fruit flavors with zesty lemonade and the chain's Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It's shaken with ice and mixed with pieces of dragon fruit.
Starbucks Lemonade Refreshers Cold Foam Spicy Chili Powder Blend Limited-Time Fruity Flavors Spicy Kick
