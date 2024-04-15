Starbucks Introduces New Spicy Lemonade Drinks and Cold Foam

The new spicy lemonade drinks and cold foam will be available in U.S. Starbucks stores for a very limited time this spring, while supplies last.

The"swicy" drinks unite sweet and spicy flavors, combining a lemonade zest with the heat of Starbucks' new Spicy Chili Powder Blend. In addition to the three new drinks, Starbucks said it is introducing a Spicy Cream Cold Foam, a combination created from Starbucks' classic cold foam and its Spicy Chili Powder Blend.Combines flavors of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.Brings together flavors of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Starbucks Spicy Lemonade Cold Foam Limited Time Sweet And Spicy Flavors Spicy Chili Powder Blend

