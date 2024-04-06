Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances #4 Hits the Shelves

Well, look at the time. It's time for another episode of everyone's favorite space chess game, as Star Wars : Thrawn Alliances #4 hits the racks this Wednesday. That's right, April 10th marks the date when your local comic shop becomes a battleground for control of the galaxy—or at least for the hearts and minds of Star Wars fans with too much disposable income.

THE CLIMACTIC CONCLUSION! DARTH VADER and THRAWN must find the solution to their problem… …but where does that leave THRAWN and ANAKIN? Ah, the climactic conclusion. Because nothing spells finality in comics like the word 'conclusion,' which almost always guarantees another sequel. And what's the deal with Thrawn's identity crisis? Is he having a Force-induced existential breakdown? Maybe he'll finally resolve whether he prefers being the blue-skinned Sherlock of the Empire or the poster boy for Anakin's emo phase. Talk about your galactic-scale mommy issue

