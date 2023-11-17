Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hinted at Palpatine's Return Years Earlier

Star Wars made the bold decision to bring back Emperor Palpatine in the final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker - but the idea may have been hinted at years earlier. Palpatine's return from the dead was a controversial creative choice, and its ramifications on the plot of not only the sequel Star Wars trilogy, but also the Skywalker saga as a whole have been huge.

Some viewers enjoyed his reappearance, as it was brought upon by a Revenge of the Sith reference, but others detest it, claiming it came out of nowhere with no previous setup. Palpatine's return has been fleshed out in many ways since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, in comics, books, and even Star Wars TV shows, with both The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian hinting at it heavily. All of these have to do with the Empire's, and its Remnants', interest in cloning technolog

