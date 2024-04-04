Star Wars : Tales of the Empire Trailer Reveals Return of Grand Admiral Thrawn .

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Trailer Reveals Return of Grand Admiral Thrawn

Star Wars Tales Of The Empire Grand Admiral Thrawn Animated Miniseries The Mandalorian Trailer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney Plus to Release Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Animated AnthologyDisney Plus is on a run of turning Marvel and Star Wars stories into animated anthologies, and that’s not stopping anytime soon. The latest is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a follow-up to 2022’s Tales of the Jedi, which, naturally, explores the dark side of the Force. It starts streaming on Disney Plus on May 4th. The series will consist of six episodes, which will be split between two character perspectives: the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (who will be familiar to those who watched Ahsoka) and former Jedi Barriss Offee (previously featured in Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars). According to Disney, the series “focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters.” Tales of the Empire joins a growing list of animated anthologies on Disney Plus, including the likes of Star Wars: Visions and Marvel’s What If...?, as well as non-franchise collections like the Afrofuturism-themed Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

New Star Wars Animated Shorts: Tales of the EmpireA new set of animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been unveiled, featuring Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. The series explores untold events in their lives and how their choices will shape their destinies.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

'Star Wars Tales of the Empire' — Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee ReturnArezou Amin is a news editor and writer at Collider who focuses on Star Wars, Bridgerton, Netflix&039;s One Piece, rom-coms, and animated movies.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Animated Star Wars strikes back with the trailer for Tales Of The EmpireDave Filoni’s latest animated anthology returns to Disney+ this May

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is coming to Disney+ on May 4thStar Wars: Tales of the Empire is the latest installment of the anthology series, following Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Trailer Reveals the Next Animated Anthology SeriesA Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer has been unveiled, revealing a new set of animated shorts in the style of Tales of the Jedi.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »