Star Wars Takes Over Disney Parks for May the Fourth

Star Wars is taking over Disney Parks around the world for May the Fourth, the fandom’s official season of the Force, with more treats and foods inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Disney Parks shared this year’s offerings for more fun in-universe foodie fun. Themed goodies include a Loth Cat collectible mug , Polystarch Puff Bread, a Princess of Alderaan shake , and plenty more Grogu -approved snacks.

Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Tune-In Lounge, and the Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge Cosmic Rum Punch: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bacardí Superior Rum, pineapple juice, Minute Maid Lemonade, grenadine, and a glow cube Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios: Rosie’s All-American Cafe Mustafarian Puff: Red cream puff with cookies ‘n cream custard filling topped with chocolate cream cookie crumbs Walt Disney World Milk Stand Polystarch Puffbread: Croissants topped with blue and green milk...

Star Wars Disney Parks May The Fourth Treats Foods Collectible Mug Grogu Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort Disneyland Paris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Star Wars Canon Now Works in Disney's Theme ParksOn the occasion of Disneyland's Season of the Force Star Wars event, we investigated how the lore from the parks fits with the rest.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Disney Officially Clarifies Star Wars Canon, Explaining How Theme Parks Fit Into ContinuityMolly Brizzell is a Star Wars Editor for Screen Rant, drawing upon her life-long love of the franchise that&039;s only grown more and more over the years.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Wars, Encanto, Indiana Jones, and More Are Coming to Disney Parks ExpansionsDisney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be seeing a 'turbocharge' in new experiences.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

10 Star Wars Characters Who Should Return For Rey's New Star Wars MovieWho could return for Rey’s next adventure?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion Announce Upcoming ReleasesThe Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels, and Thrawn are all coming to the tabletop.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

10 Biggest Changes To Star Wars Canon Made Possible by Star Wars: INFINITIESSpencer Connolly is a Staff Writer for Screen Rant. With years of writing and journalism experience under his belt, Spencer joined Screen Rant in 2020. Prior to writing for Screen Rant, Spencer was a Photojournalist and News Producer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »