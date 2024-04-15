Star Wars Takes Over Disney Parks for May the Fourth

Star Wars is taking over Disney Parks around the world for May the Fourth, the fandom’s official season of the Force, with more treats and foods inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Disney Parks shared this year’s offerings for more fun in-universe foodie fun. Themed goodies include a Loth Cat collectible mug , Polystarch Puff Bread, a Princess of Alderaan shake , and plenty more Grogu -approved snacks.
Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Tune-In Lounge, and the Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge Cosmic Rum Punch: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bacardí Superior Rum, pineapple juice, Minute Maid Lemonade, grenadine, and a glow cube Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios: Rosie’s All-American Cafe Mustafarian Puff: Red cream puff with cookies ‘n cream custard filling topped with chocolate cream cookie crumbs Walt Disney World Milk Stand Polystarch Puffbread: Croissants topped with blue and green milk...
Star Wars Disney Parks May The Fourth Treats Foods Collectible Mug Grogu Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort Disneyland Paris
