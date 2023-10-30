Star Wars Rebels Theory Reveals Why Ezra Bridger Is Vital To The Skywalker Saga

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A new Star Wars Rebels theory reveals Ezra Bridger played a critical role in the Skywalker saga, despite not being featured in the original trilogy of films. Having been trained to become a Jedi by Kanan Jarrus during the Dark Times, the two Jedi were constantly on the run from the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors (not to mention Darth Vader himself).

The animated Star Wars Rebels series takes place in the years just before A New Hope. Featuring several individual cells of resistance that eventually form into the Rebel Alliance, Rebels is all about the heroes during the Dark Times who fought to keep hope alive prior to the Rebellion's first major victory with the Death Star's destruction thanks to Luke Skywalker.

Ezra Bridger Was Born On Empire Day - The Same Day As Luke & Leia The Skywalker Twins and Ezra Are The Same Age Right off the bat, it's important to note that Ezra Bridger was born on the planet Lothal on the very first Empire Day. This new galactic holiday marked the formation of Palpatine's regime and was annually "celebrated" by its oppressed citizens.

Luke was taken to Tatooine to live with his aunt and uncle while Obi-Wan Kenobi watched over the boy until he turned 19 as seen in A New Hope. Likewise, Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa, becoming a princess and eventually joining the Imperial Senate while secretly serving as a key member of the Rebel Alliance. However, Ezra became an orphan after his parents openly criticized the Empire, leading to their imprisonment and murder.

Palpatine's vision helps explain why the Inquisitors relentlessly hunted Ezra and Kanan during Star Wars Rebels. Likewise, even Vader himself got involved as seen in Star War Rebels season 2, resulting in the subsequent involvement of his old apprentice Ahsoka Tano who'd been helping unify the individual Rebel cells into the eventual Alliance under the codename Fulcrum.

