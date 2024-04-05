Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer to Premiere on April 9

Ubisoft announced that the story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws will premiere on April 9. The game follows rookie scoundrel Kay Vess , her alien companion Nyx , and droid sidekick ND-5 as they plan a heist.

The trailer may reveal the game's release date.

Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer Premiere Release Date Ubisoft Kay Vess Nyx ND-5 Heist

