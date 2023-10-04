Star Wars Legends Revealed the Sad Ultimate Fate of This Original Trilogy Character

In the early 2000s, an issue of the Dark Horse "Legends"-era comic book anthology Star Wars Tales provided a tragic possible ending for one iconic Star Wars character.

"Storyteller" – written by Jason Hall, penciled by Paul Lee, and lettered by Steve Dutro – was considered a non-canon story even before Star Wars' decades-long continuity was rebranded as "Legends," with Disney rebooting the timeline in order to tell new stories with the classic set of Star Wars characters.

However, "Storyteller" was one of Star Wars Tales biggest, most exciting swings, one with few parallels in Expanded Universe history. Related: "Why Would Anyone Design a Droid This Way?": After 46 Years, Star Wars Officially Admits C-3PO's Design Makes No Sense

"Storyteller" Provides A Tragic, But Meaningful, Ending For C-3PO The Star Wars Expanded Universe is known for its immersive galactic history, spanning over 25,000 years prior to the film series. Beyond Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, time progressed largely analagous to real-world time, with stories covering roughly thirty years post-Battle of Endor before the Disney-reboot. headtopics.com

Despite Being Non-Canon, "Storyteller" Was An Exciting Take On The Franchise "Storyteller" depicts a world where a people known as the Vindar are subjugating another alien race, brutalizing their people and suppressing their culture. Two youths, den-brothers, from the oppressed culture seek out an "oracle," hidden in a cave, which turns out to be the remains of C-3PO.

