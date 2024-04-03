Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Still in Development at Saber Interactive

It's been nearly three years since the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first announced for PlayStation 5, and things have been rocky to say the least. The game was originally in development at Aspyr, a company owned by Embracer Group, but ended up switching hands to Saber Interactive. Saber was owned by Embracer up until very recently, when several studios were sold off to Beacon Interactive, where Saber co-founder Matthew Karch is the director.

Speaking to IGN, Karch confirmed that the KOTOR remake is still in development at Saber following the move. "It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this," Karch tells IGN."It's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations." High Expectations and a Difficult TaskExceeding expectations isn't going to be eas

