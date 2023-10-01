Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets Concerning Update From PlayStation

PlayStation has shared a concerning update in regard to Aspyr's forthcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Just a few days back, a number of fans noticed that PlayStation had quietly removed the initial teaser trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake from its YouTube and social media channels. In response to this move, Sony said that it merely removed the trailers as a result of licenses that had expired in relation to music.

PlayStation has shared a concerning update in regard to Aspyr's forthcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Just a few days back, a number of fans noticed that PlayStation had quietly removed the initial teaser trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake from its YouTube and social media channels. In response to this move, Sony said that it merely removed the trailers as a result of licenses that had expired in relation to music. And even though this excuse might make sense, it seems that PlayStation is still being pretty dodgy about its forthcoming KOTOR remake.

Shared on social media by reporter Stephen Totilo, those at PlayStation didn't respond when outright asked if Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was still in the works. This lack of a reply from those at PlayStation is a bit odd, especially given that those at Sony were quick to debunk cancellation theories in light of the game's removed trailers. Although this non-response from PlayStation might not mean anything in the grand scheme, it's still

Even if Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still in development, it's quite clear that the project has been troubled. Over the past year, reports have emerged detailing difficulties at Aspyr, which is the studio that originally was helming this remake. Since that time, additional reports have come along claiming that Knights of the Old Republic Remake is now being made at Saber Interactive. Although none of these details have been verified just yet in an official capacity just yet, the fact that we haven't received a new update on the title in over two years definitely isn't a good sign and indicates that this game might never see the light of day.

What is KOTOR Remake About?"A pinnacle of Star Wars Legends storytelling, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set over 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and introduced a new story of new heroes and villains in an epic struggle for the fate of the galaxy," said the remake's official description at the time of its announcement."The team here at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this classic Star Wars adventure. We're rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we've come to cherish. And it's a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch.

"With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake, our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases. We're rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story."