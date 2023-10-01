Star Wars Has Completely Changed How Jedi Fight... And Yoda Wouldn't Approve

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Summary The Jedi - and former Jedi - of Ahsoka have completely changed the way they fight in Star Wars, and Master Yoda certainly wouldn't approve of it. The Ahsoka series has introduced Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sahkno) to the galaxy, and the fallen Jedi are easily some of the series' most interesting characters. The show has also re-introduced Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as a Jedi Padawan, and now, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has returned as well. All these characters, with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) included, mark the first time since the prequel era that so many Force-users have shared a live-action Star Wars storytelling space.

The story of Ahsoka so far has seen plenty of match-ups between these Jedi and former Jedi, which has led to many incredible lightsaber fights.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Jedi - and former Jedi - of Ahsoka have completely changed the way they fight in Star Wars, and Master Yoda certainly wouldn't approve of it. The Ahsoka series has introduced Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sahkno) to the galaxy, and the fallen Jedi are easily some of the series' most interesting characters. The show has also re-introduced Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as a Jedi Padawan, and now, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has returned as well. All these characters, with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) included, mark the first time since the prequel era that so many Force-users have shared a live-action Star Wars storytelling space.

The story of Ahsoka so far has seen plenty of match-ups between these Jedi and former Jedi, which has led to many incredible lightsaber fights. The techniques used by these Force-sensitive fighters have certainly changed over time, mostly as a result of the Jedi Order being no longer and their need to survive in a post-Order 66 Empire that hunted them down. Ahsoka episode 7 highlights the significant change of the Force being used as a means of attack, and this is not a technique Yoda would approve of.

Yoda Insisted Jedi Use The Force To Defend, Never To Attack As one of the Jedi Order's oldest and more respected masters, Yoda always had an influential role in the way of the Jedi, and once of his firmest beliefs was about the use of the Force. He understood it well, recognizing when a person was close to walking the fine line between the light and the dark. For this reason and the dangers it posed, Yoda was adamant about Jedi using the Force as a defense tactic only.

In the post-Galactic Civil War era, many years after the fall of the Jedi Order, Yoda's view on how the Force ought to be used in combat is now long gone. This mostly stems from the Jedi's need to adapt to the galaxy post-Order 66, where Jedi are still being hunted - whether they were a part of the Jedi Order or not. The Force is no longer being given any limitations, and that's not something Yoda would have ever condoned.

Now Jedi & Sith Are Using The Force In Battle Ahsoka is showing that now both Sith and Jedi alike are using the Force as a means of attack, whether it be to push their opponent back or to seize their attack altogether. This is most prominently seen in Ahsoka episode 7, where Ezra opts to use the Force rather than the lightsaber Sabine offers him to fight both Grand Admiral Thrawn's Night Troopers and Shin. He's able to resist Shin's lightsaber attacks with the Force and even push her around.

The seeds of this have been planted in Ahsoka and even other Star Wars series. Ahsoka throws Shin against the stone in Ahsoka episode 4 even when the dark apprentice hasn't engaged her in combat. Grogu has also used the Force in several attack settings, most notably against stormtroopers on Moff Gideon's light cruiser in The Mandalorian season 2 and the Praetorian Guards in season 3. The Sith, of course, have been using the Force to attack for many years, but now the Jedi are finding ways to use it for their efforts on offense as well.The "Rule Of Cool" Is Bigger Than The Jedi Code Clearly, this change is mostly being made because of how awesome it is to see the Jedi use the Force as an attack. They can better outmatch their Sith rivals, adding a riveting dimension to each lightsaber fight. The Force has always been one of the most appealing parts of being a Jedi, and easily what most viewers wish they could wield in the real world. To see their heroes finally using it in such a way means more than upholding the Jedi code, especially since Yoda isn't around anymore to supervise the Jedi.

With the Ahsoka finale right around the corner, there are plenty of opportunities for this series to see more Force attacks in Jedi and former Jedi showdowns. Baylan and Ahsoka are due for one more rematch, where Ahsoka can hopefully finally best the former Jedi general - though his secret agenda may see him opting out of the bigger fight. Sabine is in the same position with Shin, though the likelihood of Shin finding redemption makes it seem as if there may be no more fights between the two of them. The final episode of Ahsoka is promising plenty of good action, especially with so many Force users now gracing the screen.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney+.