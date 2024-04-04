Star Wars Expands with New Shows and Movies in 2024

When the Star Wars sequel trilogy concluded in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, the future of the franchise looked murky. After releasing five Star Wars movies in five years, Disney suddenly decided to redirect its focus to streaming series . Four years later, Star Wars has yet to return to theaters, but the galaxy far, far away has charted a new course on Disney+ with a wide variety of live-action and animated shows.

In 2024 and beyond, the future looks bright, as more shows are on the way and new movies are finally in production. Star Wars release dates for 2024 Tales of the Empire | May 4, 2024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SIST9t72kY • Creator: Dave Filoni • Cast: Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger, Rya Kihlstedt, Wing

Star Wars Franchise Streaming Series Shows Movies 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WonderCon 2024: Star Trek, Spider-Man, Star Wars fans and more assemble in AnaheimNow in its 36th year, the comics convention, which brings together costumed fans, artists, authors and celebrity guests, runs through Easter Sunday.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

May The Star Wars Day 2024 Disney Collection Be With YouThe road to Star Wars Day 2024 begins with the official apparel collection from Disney.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Every Confirmed Star Wars LEGO Set Releasing In 2024Star Wars LEGO sets for 2024!

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Star Wars Creator George Lucas Named Richest Celebrity 2024Star Wars creator George Lucas is officially the richest celebrity in 2024.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

New Star Wars Figures to be Released at Wondercon 2024Hasbro announces the release of new Star Wars figures at Wondercon 2024, including TVC figures inspired by Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Ahsoka, and a Black Series figure from Star Wars: A New Hope. Pre-orders start on April 3rd.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion Announce Upcoming ReleasesThe Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels, and Thrawn are all coming to the tabletop.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »