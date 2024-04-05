Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi Movie to Explore Origins of the Force

The movie, operating under a working title of Star Wars : Dawn of the Jedi, is said to focus on the origins of the Force , and will be set “25,000 years before any of the timelines and stories told” by any other existing project. Dawn of the Jedi was originally announced last year at Star Wars Celebration 2023. As of this time, nothing is known about the project other than its brief logline.

Willimon is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, having written three episodes of Andor ("Narkina 5," "Nobody's Listening!," and "One Way Out"). Before that, Willimon is perhaps best known for his work on the hit Netflix drama series House of Cards, for which was the showrunner of for its four-season run. In film, his most recent writing credit comes from 2018's Mary Queen of Scots.

