Star Wars Comic to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace

Lucasfilm Publishing and Marvel Comics are set to release a special one-shot comic celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace. The comic will provide new insights and never-before-seen moments, adding to the Star Wars canon.

The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Wil Silney, will be released on May 1st. The comic will feature multiple stories set around The Phantom Menace.

