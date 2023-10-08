Star Wars Celebrates Life Day with Official Art - Including an Unseen Moment from Anakin's Childhood

November 17 will mark Star Wars' annual Life Day celebration, and Marvel is releasing four beautiful variant covers to celebrate the occasion. A fictional festival within the Star Wars universe, Life Day goes back to 1978, and has become a beloved part of the galaxy far, far away's fandom.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Marvel has revealed four new variant covers coming November 2023, appearing on that month's issues of Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

What Is Star Wars' Life Day? Within Star Wars canon, Life Day is an ancient Wookiee tradition that started on Kashyyyk and gradually spread across the galaxy. Intended as a celebration of life and connection to nature, it's also a time to remember the dead and departed, and is considered a sacred day. headtopics.com

Star Wars Is Still Celebrating Life Day (Despite a Rocky Start) Star Wars itself often celebrates Life Day with some kind of tribute in November, with ornaments, apparel and a dedicated cook book available to purchase.

The comic covers are sure to be a major hit with Star Wars fans, even if the cheery art doesn't reflect the adventures within. In Marvel's ongoing Star Wars comics, the galaxy is currently caught up in the Dark Droids event - a horror-tinged battle between the galaxy's biological life and the droid-possessing AI known as the Scourge. headtopics.com

