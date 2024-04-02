Star Wars and the Fascination with Pirates

Star Wars is fascinated with the downfall of the Jedi Order right now. The High Republic transmedia effort has seen the Jedi’s apex challenged; the 25th anniversary of the prequel era’s beginnings in The Phantom Menace is on the way; and soon The Acolyte will show the rise of darkness. But another trend in examining the Order’s inevitable doom? Pirates. So many space pirates.

Piracy and the Jedi go hand in hand—it’s long been an established part of Star Wars worldbuilding that there was a time Jedi would be regularly protecting the fringes of the Republic from piratical threats, and how the Republic’s increasing corruption saw its interests draw further and further inwards to the core systems, abandoning people in the rim worlds to the grip of crime and piracy. Hell, even the main villains of the High Republic, the Nihil, are pirates! Star Wars, it loves itself a pirat

