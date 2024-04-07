Star Wars and Marvel Comics Recreate Obi-Wan Kenobi's Final Duel in Impressive Art

Star Wars and Marvel Comics have recreated Obi-Wan Kenobi 's final duel in some impressive and official art. The final duel as newly depicted on the page is quite epic, with Obi-Wan facing Darth Vader to buy time for The Hidden Path network to escape the Empire .

The entire duel is laid out across the issue, interspersed with Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru protecting young Luke. The comic adaptation enhances the epic and tragic battle between Kenobi and Vader.

