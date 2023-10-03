Star Wars: Ahsoka Season Finale Recap With Spoilers

After weeks of shocking plot twists and turns — and a bit of traveling through the Star Wars timeline — Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to come to a close. The series' eighth (and possibly final?) episode debuts on Disney+ this week, taking the narrative of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a number of other franchise fan-favorites down a new path.

What Happens in Star Wars: Ahsoka's Season Finale?The cargo transfer for Thrawn's ship is complete, and he prepares to make the jump. Morgan gets rewarded by the Great Mothers for her work on the mission with the Gift of Shadows and the Blade of Talzin, which allow her to operate as a proper Nightsister.

Thrawn learns that the ship was knocked down, and orders a defense strike once Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra arrive on their Howlers. They escape through the rain of fire unscathed, and enter Thrawn's fortress, fighting off his troopers — but the Great Mothers use their magic to reanimate the troopers soon after. The fight ensues, and Sabine eventually uses her own lightsaber to help save Ezra.

Ahsoka and Sabine are attacked by more of Thrawn's artillery, but escape — with the help of Huyang and the newly-repaired ship, which they land on top of. They fly towards Thrawn's ship, as Thrawn radios in to Ahsoka's ship and taunts her. His ship makes the jump through hyperspace, which knocks Ahsoka's ship nearly off course and back onto the planet. headtopics.com

Thrawn's ship approaches Dathomir. Ezra — in a trooper disguise — arrives at Hera's base, and Chopper immediately recognizes him. Ezra and Hera reunite.

