Star Wars Ahsoka's Ending Explained: Baylan Skoll and the Gods of Mortis

Star Wars: Ahsoka concluded on Tuesday night with the debut of its eighth episode,"The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord." The episode didn't bring much resolution to the series' plots. Yes, Ezra Bridger made it home, but Thrawn's threat now looms while Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are stuck in the next galaxy over. Even less resolved is Baylan Skoll's role in the how.

What is Mortis?The Mortis gods were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars' third season in a trio of episodes titled"Overlords,""Altar of Mortis," and"Ghost of Mortis." In the episode, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano are lured into Wild Space by a Jedi distress call and end up on the mysterious planet of Mortis.

Who are the Mortis gods?Upon arriving on Mortis, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka met a trio of extremely powerful Force-users called the Ones. The Ones presented as a family unit, with the elder called the Father and his two children being the Son and the Daughter.

The Father chose Anakin Skywalker to take his placeAware of the prophecy of the chosen one, The Father sought Anakin Skywalker to take his place on Mortis. The Father tested Anakin's skills, determining that he was the Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. In The Father's view, that meant remaining on Mortis to keep the Son and the Daughter in check. headtopics.com

How does Mortis relate to the Star Wars: Ahsoka finale?The Ahsoka finale alludes to Mortis several times. First, there's the appearance of Morai, the convor (an owl-like bird) with white plumage who had a connection with the Daughter. Since Anakin used the Daughter's life to resurrect Ahsoka, Morai has seemed to follow Ahsoka, appearing at vital moments in the ronin Jedi's life.

What does this mean for the future of Star Wars?Star Wars has never reckoned with the Mortis arc of The Clone Wars or concretely defined its or the Ones' place in the mythology of the Force, leading to confusion about the Force's nature.

