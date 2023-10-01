Star Trek’s Counselors Ranked Worst To Best

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Life on a starship can be incredibly stressful, demanding, and even traumatic in Star Trek, so it's not surprising that ships would need a Counselor to keep the crew from...

Related: Star Trek: Every Version Of The Starship Enterprise

Read more:

screenrant »

Top-ranked South Dakota State beats 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 for 18th straight victoryIsaiah Davis rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Gronowski had a touchdown rushing and passing, and top-ranked South Dakota State beat 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Hailey Bieber Continues Her Style Streak in a Dazzling Mesh MinidressSee the star's look from her star-studded Rhode party in Paris

10 Best Action Stars of the '90s, RankedFrom Steven Seagal to Arnold Schwarzenegger, these are the best action stars of the '90s.

UNC gives up 21 points in the fourth quarter, loses late to nationally ranked Weber State“There were enough highlights tonight than all the other games combined,” Lamb said after the game, disappointed yet trying to remain upbeat after a tough loss. “I know the ending of this story and…

The 10 Best Quotes in 'Young Sheldon,' RankedYoung Sheldon is a surprisingly wonderful show with several memorable and insightful quotes that audiences will love.

Top 11 Hardest Titles To Get In Blox Fruits, RankedHave you got these titles yet?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Life on a starship can be incredibly stressful, demanding, and even traumatic in Star Trek, so it's not surprising that ships would need a Counselor to keep the crew from breaking down. Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) on Star Trek: The Next Generation may have been the first onscreen crew member to bear the title of ship's counselor, but several others have served a similar purpose. Before having a counselor on starships became standard practice, the Chief Medical Officer would often serve in this capacity when required.

When Star Trek: The Original Series premiered in 1966, mental health was not something that was discussed openly. As this was beginning to change by the 1980s and 1990s, later Star Trek shows made the position of Ship's Counselor more common. With all of the strange and often dangerous adventures that Starfleet officers find themselves in, it's not surprising that they would sometimes need to speak with a licensed mental health professional. Here are all 7 Star Trek Counselors ranked from worst to best.

Related: Star Trek: Every Version Of The Starship Enterprise

7 Ensign Jack Crusher - Star Trek: Picard Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) may not be a fair addition to this list, as he has not yet had the chance to serve in his new position as Special Counselor to Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). This role is a departure from the focus on mental health provided by the tradtional Ship's Counselor. If the proposed Star Trek: Picard spin-off, Star Trek: Legacy, becomes a reality, Crusher will get the opportunity to prove his worth to Starfleet and to the newly christened USS Enterprise-G. Through no fault of his own, Jack was at the center of the Borg/Changeling plot to destroy the Federation in Picard season 3. In the end, Jack did his best to do the right thing, and he will make a strong addition to the Enterprise crew.

6 Dr. Migleemo - Star Trek: Lower Decks As the Counselor on the USS Cerritos, Dr. Migleemo (Paul F. Tompkins) has a lot of big personalities to contend with. Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) even sent her daughter, Lt. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), to attend therapy with Dr. Migleemo and he offered healthier ways for her to channel her rage. While Migleemo sometimes offers decent advice, he often uses nonsensical food metaphors to illustrate his points. Migleemo hasn't actually been seen leading therapy sessions that often, but he does not seem to be a particularly effective counselor. Migleemo was once given command of the Cerritos, but he spent most of the time talking with his mother on the main viewscreen.

5 Neelix - Star Trek: Voyager Since his introduction in Star Trek: Voyager, fans have had mixed feelings about Neelix (Ethan Phillips), but the Talaxian took his self-appointed role as the ship's Chief Morale Officer very seriously. As the USS Voyager was stuck in the Delta Quadrant with an incredibly long journey home, the crew often needed a pick-me-up and Neelix did his best to help in a non-traditional role akin to a Ship's Counselor. Neelix also served as Voyager's chef, with similarly mixed results. Many of the problems with the Neelfix character were because of his questionable relationship with Kes (Jennifer Lien). However, after Kes left Voyager in season 4, Neelix became a more interesting character and was given better stories.

4 Dr. Leonard McCoy - Star Trek: The Original Series Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley) served as the Chief Medical Officer on the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) on Star Trek: The Original Series. Although starships did not have designated counselors during TOS's 23rd century, the medical doctors on the ships could treat both physical and mental health problems. While Dr. McCoy always fought for his patients with compassion, he did not have the best bedside manner. As it was created and filmed in the 1960s, TOS often lacked nuance when dealing with issues related to mental health. Although Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) sometimes discussed their problems with Dr. McCoy, his skills as a counselor were somewhat questionable.

3 Lt. Ezri Dax - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine After Lt. Commander Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) was tragically killed by a Pah-Wraith at the end of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine season 6, the Dax symbiote was placed with a new Trill host named Ezri (Nicole de Boer). As the crew members on Deep Space Nine were still grieving Jadzia when Ezri arrived, she struggled to find her place on the station. Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) appointed her as the station's counselor, but it took time for her to come into her own. Since the storyline of DS9 season 7 mostly dealt with the Dominion War, Ezri spent much of her time on war-related missions or otherwise helping with the war effort. She was thrown into many situations she was not qualified for, but when she did actually counsel those around her, she gave good advice.

2 Dr. Hugh Culber - Star Trek: Discovery Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) serves as the Chief Medical Officer and Counselor on the USS Discovery, in both the 23rd and 32nd centuries. Culber is not only an intelligent and competent doctor, but is also a deeply compassionate and kind human being. Culber has a strong sense of right and wrong, will stand up for what he believes in, and takes his oath to do no harm very seriously. When the Discovery was sent 930 years into the future, Culber helped the crew members deal with their new lives in the 32nd century and the fact that they had left their loved ones behind. Culber's double duty as doctor and therapist makes the later role of ship's counselor even more vital.

1 Counselor Deanna Troi - Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard The first Ship's Counselor introduced in Star Trek, Deanna Troi is also the best. Troi's Betazoid half gives her the ability to sense the emotions of others, making her the perfect person to serve as a therapist. She is also a highly trained Starfleet officer and psychologist. Throughout her time serving on the USS Enterprise-D, Troi provides advice to Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), often helping to determine whether a potential enemy is hiding something. She also holds counseling sessions for the crew members on the ship, helping them to process the many bizarre adventures they have experienced.

Not only does Troi help the crew in her role as counselor, but she also goes on away missions and even occasionally commands the ship. While the writers of TNG sometimes struggled to write for her character, Deanna Troi proved herself as an accomplished therapist and Starfleet officer. She continues to act as a counselor in Star Trek: Picard season 3, helping to discover the Borg DNA hiding in Jack Crusher's brain and helping Data (Brent Spiner) navigate his newfound humanity. Hopefully, Counselor Troi will return in future Star Trek projects and get more chances to shine.