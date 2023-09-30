Star Trek Reveals Troi & Betazoids Have A Predator

It casts new light on Troi and Spot's relationship. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Star Trek: Lower Decks has revealed that Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and her fellow Betazoids have a natural predator that used to hunt them centuries ago.

In "Empathalogical Fallacies" the USS Cerritos is tasked with ferrying three visiting Betazoids from Angel One to Risa. As the Betazoids try to keep the party going, it quickly becomes apparent that they have an ulterior motive.

The Betazoids are keen to learn more about what Starfleet know about Star Trek: Lower Decks' mystery villain. Unfortunately, an outbreak of Vulcan Bendii Syndrome creates havoc by pitting the Betazoids against the Cerritos crew. The resultant chaos sends the Cerritos dangerously close to the Romulan Neutral Zone. It also awakens the instincts of the Betazoids' surprise natural predator.

Troi’s Betazoid People Have A Predator On a visit to the Cerritos' sickbay, the three Betazoids and Dr. T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) joke about their species' shared heritage. It's revealed that in the ancient times, the feline Caitians hunted Star Trek's Betazoids for food.

