Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 6 Preview Brings Back More Deep Space Nine Character

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 returns this week with Episode 6,"Parth Ferengi's Heart Place." In the episode, the Cerritos crew heads to the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar. There, they meet with two characters from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine who weren't part of Season 3's visit to the Deep Space 9 space station, Rom (played in Deep Space Nine by Max Grodénchik), now the Ferengi Grand Nagus, and Leeta (played in Deep Space Nine by Chase Masterson).

Cullen Crawford wrote"Parth Ferengi's Heart Place." Brandon Williams directed the episode. Its synopsis reads,"The Cerritos visits the Ferengi homeworld." Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Cast Star Trek: Lower Decks stars"lower decks" crewmembers of the U.S.S. Cerritos Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) joined the crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. The U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4,"an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S.

Read more:

ComicBook »

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' security chief shines in special 'Star Trek: Day of Blood' prequel'Shaxs' Best Day' sees the gruff USS Cerritos officer in full-tilt battle action.

TNG Predicted Picard Saving The Romulans In Star Trek's FutureTNG predicts Picard saving Trek's future Romulans.

'Imzadi': Star Trek's Betazoid Term of Endearment ExplainedWhat does Imzadi actually mean?

Bendii Syndrome: Star Trek’s Vulcan Disease That Killed Spock’s Father ExplainedWhat is the Vulcan disease Bendii Syndrome?

Star Trek’s Jack Crusher Received A Borg Change Bigger Than PicardJack Crusher got a special Borg upgrade.

Star Trek's New Betazoids Show How Different Troi IsLwaxana Troi was the rule, not the exception.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 returns this week with Episode 6,"Parth Ferengi's Heart Place." In the episode, the Cerritos crew heads to the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar. There, they meet with two characters from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine who weren't part of Season 3's visit to the Deep Space 9 space station, Rom (played in Deep Space Nine by Max Grodénchik), now the Ferengi Grand Nagus, and Leeta (played in Deep Space Nine by Chase Masterson). You can see all the preview photos below from Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 6,"Parth Ferengi's Heart Place."

Cullen Crawford wrote"Parth Ferengi's Heart Place." Brandon Williams directed the episode. Its synopsis reads,"The Cerritos visits the Ferengi homeworld."

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Cast Star Trek: Lower Decks stars"lower decks" crewmembers of the U.S.S. Cerritos Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) joined the crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. The U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4,"an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers with showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. In Canada, Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom and Jack Quaid as Boimler prevnext Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner prevnext Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford prevnext Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler prevnext Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner prevnext Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman prevnext Leeta and Rom prev 0commentsRelated: