Star Trek Brought Back Both Characters Played By Robert Duncan McNeill

Summary Star Trek: Lower Decks has brought back both characters played by Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Duncan McNeill in seasons 2 and 4 respectively. First appearing in Star Trek: The Next Generation as disgraced Starfleet Academy Cadet Nick Locarno, McNeill made enough of an impression that he was considered for a regular appearance in Voyager.
Therefore, a new character was created, Tom Paris, an ex-Starfleet officer who had joined the Maquis before being arrested and sentenced to a New Zealand penal colony. Paris was offered a second chance when Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) recruited him to assist her in piloting the USS Voyager through the treacherous Badlands in pursuit of a missing Maquis ship. Lt. Tom Paris became an integral part of the Star Trek: Voyager cast, and so his return in modern Star Trek was inevitable.
It's also highly likely that Lt. Tom Paris will return in Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, as Admiral Janeway commands the brand-new USS Voyager-A on a mission to rescue Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). Given the complicated nature of the Voyager-A's flight into an alternate timeline, Janeway is going to need a top class pilot.
Nick Locarno Is Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4’s Big Bad The cliffhanger ending to Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 9, "The Inner Fight" revealed that Nick Locarno designed the mystery ship that has been attacking everyone from the Romulans to the Bynars. A new clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' season 4 finale reveals that the former leader of Nova Squadron has built up his very own Nova Fleet from the attacked ships.
Star Trek: Voyager's Tom Paris was created because Nick Locarno was deemed to be beyond redemption after his actions in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Lower Decks' season 4 finale looks set to reveal that Locarno did indeed embrace his dark side after being expelled from Starfleet Academy. Now that both of Robert Duncan McNeill's Star Trek characters have made comebacks, it's tempting to ponder what a face-off between Locarno and Paris may look like.