Star Trek and Kid Cudi Collab Details & Fortnite Event First Look Released

Star Trek and rapper/actor Scott"Kid Cudi" Mescudi have announced an official collaboration taking place this month.

Oct. 5, 2023 –"Star Trek" and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, announce details of their one-of-a-kind collaboration, kicking off"Star Trek's" all-new"Boldly Be" campaign. The collaboration will launch on Oct. 12 at the start of New York Comic Con with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by"Star Trek" titled"Heaven's Galaxy." Fans can also visit the"Star Trek" x Kid Cudi booth that will showcase the capsule collection and a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience at NYCC on the Javits show floor from Oct.

"Heavens Galaxy" was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi's own fandom of"Star Trek." It will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms. headtopics.com

Fans can also join"Star Trek," Kid Cudi and Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration like nothing this Galaxy has seen before! STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both"Star Trek" and Fortnite to perform his brand-new"Star Trek"-themed music collaboration,"Heaven's Galaxy," as well...

Rapper Kid Cudi joins the Star Trek universe with "Boldly Be," a unique collaboration including music, video games, and apparel.

