Stanley S. Cohen, retired managing partner at Fox Rothschild and past president at Har Zion Temple, dies at 84

Stanley S. Cohen, retired managing partner at Fox Rothschild and past president at Har Zion Temple, has died at 84. He was known for his honesty and empathy. “You pushed me beyond my safety zones,” a former colleague said, “and for that I’ll always be grateful.” Stanley S. Cohen, 84, of Philadelphia, retired managing partner at the Fox Rothschild law firm, past president at Har Zion Temple, volunteer, and mentor, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at his home.

Born in Philadelphia and a graduate of West Philadelphia High School and Temple University Law School, now the Beasley School of Law, Mr. Cohen spent more than 50 years at Fox Rothschild as an associate attorney, chair of the real estate department, managing partner, senior counsel, and in other leadership roles. He stepped down as managing partner about 13 years ago but continued to consult and work on special projects until recently

