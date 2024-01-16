Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler: The Internet's Favorite Water Bottle

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, but reaching your daily water goal is often easier said than done. One helpful way to make sure you're drinking enough throughout the day is by keeping a reusable bottle on hand. Although, if you're really serious about upping your water intake, you don't want just any vessel for your H2O — you want the best of the best. And the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is a clear internet favorite.

The 40-ounce tumbler, which has been simply dubbed “the Quencher” or 'the cup' by its loyal following of fans, has repeatedly sold out within hours, if not minutes, of restocks over the last few years (at one point, it had a waitlist of 150,000 people). Even now, select colors are sold out. Videos of people lined up outside of Target for a limited-edition collab recently went viral. One person even claimed to have waited in line overnight to get the cup, which is now only available at Starbucks locations inside Target store





People on social media are finding black spots in their water bottles. Doctors say this may be mold or bacteria—but it's unlikely to make you sick. Here's exactly how to clean your Stanley cup.

