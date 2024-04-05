Stanford Researchers Use Virtual Reality to Help Hoarding Disorder

Researchers at Stanford Medicine are using virtual reality to help those who suffer from hoarding disorder . Carolyn Rodriguez and her team created a virtual home using scans of participants’ actual possessions. These virtual environments were then loaded into a VR headset.

“They can actually practice letting go of items, and this can be a stepping stone to real-life discarding,” said Rodriguez, a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine and director of the Hoarding Disorders Research Program. “Individuals with hoarding disorder have difficulty letting go of their possessions. Letting go can range from discarding, donating, recycling, and that act of parting with their possessions causes them to have a lot of distress,” she said. @scrippsnews Researchers at Stanford University have developed a way to help those suffering from #HoardingDisorder, by recreating their belongings using #VirtualRealit

