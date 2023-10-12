Standard Medicare Monthly Premium Rises $10 to $174.70

The standard Medicare Part B premium will rise by nearly $10 a month next year to $174.70, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced on Thursday.

The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will be $240 next year, up $14 from $226 in 2023, the agency said. Most beneficiaries don’t pay a monthly premium for Part A. The Part A inpatient hospital deductible that patients pay if admitted to the hospital will be $1,632 in 2024, up from $1,600 in 2023, the agency said.

This healthcare news comes on the heels of the Social Security Administration’s announcement Thursday morning of the cost-of-living adjustment for 2024, which is 3.2%. That will add about $57 a month to the average retirement check. headtopics.com

Part B premiums are automatically deducted from most Social Security recipients’ benefits, so most retirees will net about $47 a month from the COLA once the increase to Part B is factored in. For 2024, individuals with modified adjusted gross incomes above $103,000 will pay more for their Medicare Part B and Part D coverage, as will couples with incomes above $206,000. See the amounts here for what’s known as the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts, or IRMAA.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Former NPR reporter hosts monthly world music showcase at St. David’s Episcopal ChurchThe second installment, featuring Ana Barajas and Cruz del Sur, is on Sunday.

Reddit client Narwhal tries $4 monthly pricing to navigate API changesThe developer of third-party Reddit client Narwhal announced a new $4 monthly subscription to survive Reddit’s controversial API changes.

3 moments from October's Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim CramerHere’s a sneak peek.

3 moments from October's Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim CramerHere's a sneak peek.

3 moments from October's Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim CramerHere’s a sneak peek.

Crude Oil: Monthly Charts Signal Higher Prices Going AheadCommodities Analysis by Michele Schneider covering: Crude Oil WTI Futures, United States Oil Fund, LP. Read Michele Schneider's latest article on Investing.com