StakeLayer, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has announced the launch of its pre-sale for $STAKE token. This marks a significant milestone in StakeLayer's mission to bring DeFi opportunities to Bitcoin users. The $STAKE token serves as the backbone of the StakeLayer ecosystem, enabling various DeFi activities on the Bitcoin network. The pre-sale offers early adopters a chance to invest in $STAKE before public trading begins in Q2 2024. StakeLayer also introduces a restaking mechanism for Bitcoin, allowing holders to earn additional rewards on their holdings by participating in Proof-of-Stake activities on Bitcoin's Layer 2. This mechanism aims to enhance capital efficiency and contribute to the overall security of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

StakeLayer Launches Pre-Sale for $STAKE Token, Unlocking DeFi Potential for Bitcoin Users

