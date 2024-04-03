Stainless-Steel Tongue Scraper for Fresh Breath

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page. stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.

"I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past.;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will kno

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Stainless Steel Pans (2024), Tested and ReviewedWe put well over a dozen stainless steel skillets to the test to find out which could be the reliable workhorse every kitchen needs.

Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »

Researchers uncover culprits behind pitting corrosion in 3D-printed stainless steelLike a hidden enemy, pitting corrosion attacks metal surfaces, making it difficult to detect and control. This type of corrosion, primarily caused by prolonged contact with seawater in nature, is especially problematic for naval vessels.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Scientists discover origin of corrosion in 3D-printed stainless steelNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

38 Bold Kitchen Items You'll Love If Stainless Steel Isn’t Your ThingIf boring kitchen tools and appliances give you the ick, I *know* you'll love these products.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

If Stainless Steel Isn’t Your Thing, You'll Love These 38 Bold Kitchen ItemsIf boring kitchen tools and appliances give you the ick, I *know* you'll love these products.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Hestan Provisions OvenBond Ovenware, Stainless SteelThese aren’t your average stainless-steel baking sheets. Far from it, in fact. Part of Hestan’s OvenBond collection, this ovenware is made of triple-bonded 18/10 stainless steel and has an aluminum core for ultra-fast-and-even heating. And just to ensure it all lasts a lifetime: It’s been engineered and tested to resist warping.

Source: Food52 - 🏆 113. / 63 Read more »