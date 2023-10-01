Stafford se repone a lesión para lanzar pase ganador a Nacua en prórroga. Rams vencen 29-23 a Colts

Los Rams (2-2) han ganado cuatro duelos consecutivos ante los Colts, tres de ellos en Indianápolis. El último fue tras desperdiciar una ventaja de 23 puntos en los 21 minutos finales del tiempo regular.

Stafford completó 27 de 40 pases para un total de 319 yardas con un touchdown y una intercepción. Pero fueron sus agallas las que ganaron este juego, utilizando una venda caliente alrededor de su cintura después de lesionarse al ser derribado en el tercer cuarto.Pese al inconveniente, Stafford tuvo lo suficiente para evitar un colapso vergonzoso ante Indianápolis (2-2). Nacua totalizó 163 yardas en 9 recepciones.Noticias

