Supporters of Argentina react after Argentina’s Tomas Cubelli scored a try during the Rugby World Cup third place match between England and Argentina at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)England’s Owen Farrell, left, Sam Underhill, center, and Maro Itoje sing the national anthem before the Rugby World Cup third place match between England and Argentina at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

With England still in the dressing room, almost every player’s name was booed and whistled by spectators. As Farrell concentrated on the teed up ball, fans again whistled, despite the message on the stadium screens urging fans to “respect the kicker.” Farrell, who became England’s highest scorer of all time earlier in the tournament, was unfazed and put his side ahead.

But the teams did not play each other at this World Cup and it was difficult to understand why the spectators were so antagonistic since the jeers came from stands hosting apparently neutral fans. One of the pitchside interviewers who engaged with fans before the game and at halftime, remarked to one fan how some of the crowd appeared to be against England. headtopics.com

In another sour moment, veteran scrumhalf Ben Youngs, playing in his national record-extending 127th and final test match for England, was whistled too when he was replaced by Danny Care in the 51st minute.

Host France started the tournament with an exciting 27-13 win against three-time champion New Zealand but the narrow defeat to South Africa — and the rancour shown toward O’Keeffe — lingered at the South Africa-England semifinal. headtopics.com

