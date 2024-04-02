Stablecoin Agora Raises $12 Million in Seed Funding

Stablecoin Agora has raised $12 million in seed funding from investors including Dragonfly, General Catalyst, and Robot Ventures. Agora plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by cash, Treasury bills, and overnight repurchase agreements.

The company will focus on non-U.S. customers and aims to establish partnerships with exchanges and other crypto firms. Nick Van Eck, son of VanEck CEO Jan Van Eck, co-founded Agora.

