Stability AI releases Stable Audio 2.0, a new standard in AI-generated audio

Fears are already growing over generative AI’s challenge to human talent in the creative industries, and an update from Stability AI on Wednesday will only serve to heighten those concerns. The London-based startup has just released Stable Audio 2.0, the latest version of its music-generation platform.

It claims the update offers “a new standard in AI-generated audio,” with the ability to create high-quality, full tracks with coherent musical structure, and lasting up to three minutes in length (double the original version) at 44.1kHz stereo. When it launched in September last year, the tool offered text-to-audio capabilities, but version 2.o incorporates a new audio-to-audio feature that lets you upload audio samples (they must be copyright-free) and transform them into a wide array of sounds using natural language prompts. Stability AI shared a YouTube video showing how audio inputs can be used to create new music

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stability AI Launches Stable Audio 2.0 With Audio-to-Audio Generation FeatureStability AI's text-to-music generator Stable Audio got an update that boasts new features including audio-to-audio generation.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Stable Audio 2.0: Create AI-Generated Songs with Your Own Audio SamplesStable Audio 2.0 now allows users to upload their own audio samples and create AI-generated songs. The new version offers a full three-minute sound clip, making it suitable for creating complete songs. Unlike OpenAI's Voice Engine, Stable Audio is free and publicly available. The main difference from the previous version is the ability to create songs with an intro, progression, and an outro.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Stability AI’s audio generator can now crank out 3 minute ‘songs’Lawrence is a contributing reporter at Engadget, specializing in our AI overlords, musical doodads and, of course, garden variety gaming and tech. To that end, Lawrence once lost badly in multiplayer Mario to Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto, who laughed gleefully as he threw him down a pit.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Key Stable Diffusion Researchers Leave Stability AI As Company FloundersI joined Forbes as the Europe News Editor and will be working with the London newsroom to define our coverage of emerging businesses and leaders across the UK and Europe.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Stability AI, Makers of Stable Diffusion, Could Be in Huge TroubleProblems are mounting for Stability AI, especially with the shock news that its three core AI developers have left the company.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Cambridge Audio’s first AirPods Pro competitor has lossless audio, massive battery lifeThe Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 sport a huge array of new features including ANC, lossless audio, and up to 52 hours of battery life.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »