St. Johns County Fire Chief resigns, creating restructuring of administration

This includes getting help from a professional executive search firm and a hiring committee as part of finding a new, permanent replacement.“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said.
“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said. “We are excited and grateful to be a part of the process to select the next Fire Chief.”Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will serve as Acting Assistant Chief.As part of the temporary restructuring, the Board of County Commissioners said that Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will move into the assistant chief position and Assistant Chief Jeremy Robshaw will be the department’s communications director/public information officer.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds Fed's Powell gets an earful about inflation and interest rates from small businesses
This includes getting help from a professional executive search firm and a hiring committee as part of finding a new, permanent replacement.
“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said. “We are excited and grateful to be a part of the process to select the next Fire Chief.”Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will serve as Acting Assistant Chief.As part of the temporary restructuring, the Board of County Commissioners said that Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will move into the assistant chief position and Assistant Chief Jeremy Robshaw will be the department’s communications director/public information officer.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
Fed's Powell gets an earful about inflation and interest rates from small businesses
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!