St. Johns County Fire Chief resigns, creating restructuring of administration

This includes getting help from a professional executive search firm and a hiring committee as part of finding a new, permanent replacement.“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said.

“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said. “We are excited and grateful to be a part of the process to select the next Fire Chief.”Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will serve as Acting Assistant Chief.As part of the temporary restructuring, the Board of County Commissioners said that Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will move into the assistant chief position and Assistant Chief Jeremy Robshaw will be the department’s communications director/public information officer.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds Fed's Powell gets an earful about inflation and interest rates from small businesses

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Evacuation orders issued for wildfire Garfield CountyEvacuation orders were issued between County Road 301 and County Road 309 in Garfield County.

Iron fire in Moffat County reaches 30% containment, minimal growth overnightDespite high winds Saturday, the Iron fire in northeast Colorado experienced minimal growth and continues to burn on just over 7,300 acres.

Massive home in Montgomery County destroyed by early-morning fireAccording to fire officials, nobody was in the 6,800-square-foot home while it was burning.

Is Fairfax County Public Schools’s chief equity officer hiding its student reeducation training from parents?Fairfax County’s school district updated its code of conduct this year to include a “required culturally responsive, learning intervention” for students with first-time “hate speech” infractions. In Fairfax County, hate speech is defined in the broadest sense possible to include “misgendering.”

Crews respond to house fire in Lancaster CountyThere is no word on the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

Snow helps extinguish Emery County fire burning since AugustThe Lighthouse Fire, which has been burning in the mountains of Emery County since August, was completely put out thanks to a boost from Mother Nature.

This includes getting help from a professional executive search firm and a hiring committee as part of finding a new, permanent replacement.

“We support this search effort and feel that it will facilitate the values we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community,” President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association David Stevens said. “We are excited and grateful to be a part of the process to select the next Fire Chief.”Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will serve as Acting Assistant Chief.As part of the temporary restructuring, the Board of County Commissioners said that Deputy Chief Stephanie Whaley will move into the assistant chief position and Assistant Chief Jeremy Robshaw will be the department’s communications director/public information officer.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds

Fed's Powell gets an earful about inflation and interest rates from small businesses

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!