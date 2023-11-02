St. John’s and Seton Hall represent local women’s hoops in the Big East

Big East Women’s Basketball Media Day began on a somber note as players, coaches, conference leadership and media mourned Tasha Butts, the former head coach at Georgetown, who died two days prior after a battle with breast cancer. Although she was named head coach just six months ago, she made a distinct impact on her team.

“Everyone had their own special, unique relationship with ; that is a blessing,” said graduate student forward Graceann Bennett. “We…also know what she would want us to be doing.” Butts is the fourth former WNBA player to pass away in a little over a year (three from breast cancer and one from ovarian cancer), and her death spotlights the importance of Black women’s health and the need for awareness and healthcare access. Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella said his players will be prioritizing breast health awareness throughout the season.

“It’s about the awareness we raise,” said Bozzella. “For our Pink Day (a game dedicated to breast health), we’re buying things that go in the shower to remind us about self-exams.” With the departure of Seton Hall scorers Lauren Park-Lane, who is spending her fifth year of eligibility at Mississippi State, and Sidney Cooks (graduation) returning veterans will be stepping up. “We have a lot of new players, so I’m excited to get out there with them and have fun,” said senior guard Amari Wright. “We’re taking it day by day, practice by practice, game by game,” said graduate student guard Sha’Lynn Hagans. “It’s my final year; I want to go out with a bang.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: East Cleveland man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East SideThe Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christian Jones.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕

NYAMNEWS: Rick Pitino and St John’s hope for a resurgence in the talented Big EastThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: Seattle companies' big climate pledges are big question marksEmissions at Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks are all up in recent years.

Source: axios | Read more ⮕

DOTHANEAGLE: 2023-24 Big Ten basketball predictions: Purdue odds, Illinois best bets and other Big Ten picksKicking off a November to remember, No. 13 LSU heads to No. 8 Alabama in our game of the week

Source: dothaneagle | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Big Mom's Wano LookAn awesome One Piece cosplay highlights Big Mom's big makeover in Wano!

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

BILLBOARD: Daniel Johns Signs ‘Landmark’ Global Publishing Deal With BMGThe independent music company now represents the Newcastle-based artist for both publishing and recordings.

Source: billboard | Read more ⮕