St. George woman dies after struck by vehicle on Bluff Street

Both directions of Bluff Street have been affected near 500 North with all traffic northbound closed and the two left lanes of the southbound side closed. Police have confirmed that the pedestrian passed away due to being struck by a vehicle, it's not known at this time how or when this occurred as the investigation continues.

