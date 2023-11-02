St.Galler Kantonalbank Works With SEBA Bank to Offer Swiss Customers Bitcoin, Ethereum

There have been a number of Swiss banks joining up to provide crypto, often to private clients and high-net-worth individuals. Now the trend is moving to include retail consumers across the crypto-friendly country.

“It's the first bank with a clear retail focus that we have onboarded and an example of the development we are seeing in Switzerland,” Bieri said in an interview. “This started some years before with wealth management and private banking, and now we see a lot of interest as well from retail banks.”

It’s a rising tide for all boats, according to Bieri. “But I think the market will be big enough for multiple offerings. And I think that competition helps to grow the market and helps to grow adoption.”

