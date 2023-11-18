St. Augustine High School's Football Team Advances to Section Championship

With a roster that features four freshmen, nine sophomores and five juniors in the starting lineup, the thinking among many was St. Augustine High School’s football team was a year away from contending for a section championship. Don’t look now, but the peach-fuzz kids from the all-boys private Catholic school are ahead of schedule. In a game that went down to the final play, St.

Augustine withstood a valiant effort by Madison to defeat the Warhawks 28-27 in overtime on Friday night in a San Diego Section Div. I semifinal playoff game at Mesa College. As their reward, Saints will face Mission Hills next Friday night at Southwestern College for the Div. I title. “Sometimes,” said St. Augustine head coach Ron Gladnick, “it’s good to play hard and be lucky. We didn’t play our best football, but at the end of the day our kids never quit. They battled like warriors and we made one more play than they did. Mad respect for Madison’s effor





🏆 5. sdut » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Groveport Madison High School increases security after incident at school related to Kroger stabbingGroveport Madison High School's boosting security and safety measures for the next week after police report two carloads of people showed up at the school for r

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

How have New Jersey’s top high school football recruits fared as high school playoffs near?Find out how New Jersey's biggest high school football recruits have fared on and off the field with the playoffs looming.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

High school football ‘23: Bradford, Raines, St. Augustine, Trinity lead area playoff fieldThe high school playoff field is set.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

High school football ‘23: Bradford, St. Augustine, Trinity wrap up district titles in Week 10After Week, 10 the playoff picture is coming into focus. Eight district champions were crowned this week, with one big one left to go.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

James Madison High School renaming athletic fields in honor of 9/11 hero Firefighter Danny SuhrSuhr was a star captain of the football and baseball teams at James Madison High School and loved playing for the FDNY vs. the NYPD.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Former Pa. high school standout suing school district, WPIAL, PIAA, claiming racial discriminationKyrell Hutcherson filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court against the WPIAL, the PIAA, attorneys representing both athletic associations, and the Kiski Area School District.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »