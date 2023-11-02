Sri Lankan Director Prasanna Vithanage On Power Dynamics In 'Paradise'

Paradise, directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, is playing in the Icons: South Asia section of Mumbai Film Festival, fresh from its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival where it won the Jiseok Award. The film follows an Indian couple on holiday in Sri Lanka, where they are touring the Ramayana Trail, a

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INVESTINGCOM: Sri Lanka's key inflation rate rises to 1.5% in OctoberSri Lanka's key inflation rate rises to 1.5% in October

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

AP: Same countries, same venue: India against Sri Lanka in a rematch of the 2011 Cricket World Cup finalA heavy bout of nostalgia will descend upon the Wankhede Stadium when India plays Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2011 final, when India won by six wickets and the venue became hallowed turf for the cricket crazed nation.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

ROBBREPORT: 7 Private-Jet Experiences That’ll Whisk You Around the World This Holiday Season and BeyondA superyacht charter in Baja California, a safari in the Serengeti or a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka. These trips are timed for the holidays.

Source: RobbReport | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Censoring Palestine: Malaysia’s push back against META can cause ripple effectFollowing Malaysia’s pushback of social media giants, experts unpack the dynamics involved in stifling pro-Palestinian voices and the impact it has on the Palestinian cause

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

CRYPTO_POTATO: Bitcoin Bull Run in the Making as Market Dynamics Hint at More Upside: BitfinexCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato | Read more ⮕