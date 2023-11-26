Squid Game: The Challenge Explores the Dark Side of Popularity

From the moment Netflix first greenlit Squid Game, it stands to reason that the streamer was already bouncing ideas around about how it could parlay the dystopian drama’s popularity into some sort of spinoff simulating the experience of being in the contest. It’s more than a bit morbid to imagine people watching the original series and thinking, “I want to do that,” as seems to be the case with the contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge.

But for all of its thematic poor taste, overly self-aware characters, and uneven production values, the show is a fascinating case study in how the unscripted episodic content monster gets fed. In Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original Squid Game, 456 people whose lives are all being ruined by different kinds of insurmountable financial debt are coerced into playing a series of deadly schoolyard games as part of a secret competition put on to entertain wealthy elite





verge » / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Faces Initial Enthusiasm Despite BacklashNetflix's spinoff show 'Squid Game: The Challenge' faced initial backlash for its premise but received enthusiasm from viewers upon its debut. Critics point out the irony of capitalizing off a series rooted in anti-capitalist commentary, while others see it as genuine entertainment.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Discussed By Studio LambertStudio Lambert has introduced the world to Gogglebox, Race Across the World and The Circle but the indie has faced its greatest test in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, and the road has b…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

Squid Game: The Challenge 2023: Release Date, Prize Money & MoreSquid Game: The Challenge 2023 is a new Netflix reality competition series. The format is similar to the Squid Game movie.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Netflix's Squid Game: The ChallengeStep onto the set of SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE with a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the creator and director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk! 🦑 GeekedWeek SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

1 Upcoming Stephen King Remake Can Beat Squid Game At Its Own GameOne remake of a Stephen King movie more than 36 years later could not only be the next Squid Game, but possibly beat its success with a modern update.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ Get Stunning New Posters From MondoFan-favorite Netflix shows, Stranger Things and Squid Game, have both received impressive new posters from Mondo.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »