Squatters Take Control of Properties, Causing Lengthy Legal Battles

A 'culture of lawlessness' has allowed squatters to take control of properties and haul homeowners through costly, lengthy legal battles , a real estate broker facing alleged squatters of her own told Fox News. 'Squatters are a major problem not only in the area, but all over New York ,' Top Nest Properties broker Ejona Bardhi Shyti told Fox News while standing in Queens.

Shyti said she discovered in March that two squatters moved into a Queens property she manages, changed the locks and refused to leave, the Daily Mail reported. The alleged squatters claimed they could legally occupy the property and sued Shyti and the firm that owns it. 'Right now, we have real leases signed with real tenants who are waiting to get into the units at Lakewood Avenue,' Shyti said. 'However, they're unable to do so because of this squatter situation

