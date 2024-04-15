Squatters Occupy Gordon Ramsay's London Pub, Threaten Prosecution

HELL'S KITCHEN: File photo of Gordon Ramsay during dinner service in the 13 Chefs Compete episode of HELLS KITCHEN which aired Tuesday, April 7, 2015 on FOX. A group of squatters occupying a London pub owned by famous chef Gordon Ramsay are threatening to “prosecute” those who attempt to enter the property without permission.
A group calling itself the Camden Art Café said on Instagram over the weekend it has staked its claim to the York and Albany Hotel, which includes a pub owned by Ramsay, with the intention of righting the city’s wealth disparities. The property is currently up for sale at 13 million pounds.. "We aim to open our doors regularly to anyone and everyone, particularly the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2.
“Camden is a borough with one of the biggest wealth disparities in London, so it seems only fitting that 13 million properties that most locals would never be able to afford to visit should be opened up to all,” it continued. “We extend our particular solidarity to the Palestinian people and the longstanding residents of Drummond Street and the surrounding estates who have had their whole lives upturned by HS2.
“Any entry or attempt to enter into these premises without our permission is therefore a criminal offense,” a letter posted by “The Occupiers” reportedly reads. “If you attempt to enter by violence or by threatening violence we will prosecute you.” Squatters also noted the property is not a residential building, referencing a 2012 law criminalizing those who trespass in residential buildings. Gordon Ramsay Restaurants did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The National Desk on the matter.Squatting has turned into a major political issue stateside with more politicians siding against perceived legal loopholes. Florida Gov.
Gordon Ramsay London Pub Squatters Wealth Disparities
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
