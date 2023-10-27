Squash your pumpkins at these Chicagoland Pumpkin Smash events after Halloween

After carving pumpkins and sitting them on the porch leading up to Halloween, some may be wondering about the best method to dispose the seasonal squash.

Residents can toss, destroy, roll or simply drop off pumpkins to be composted at the 2023 Pumpkin Smash events occurring throughout the Chicago area the weekend after Halloween.in the Chicago area will be hosting Pumpkin Smash events, an annual tradition bringing people of all ages together to celebrate the end of the Halloween season by preparing pumpkins to be composted and recycled in a fun way.

The event diverts pumpkins from landfills in an effort to save the amount of waste as residents begin to dispose of Halloween decorations.

To prepare for smashing, attendees must remove non-biodegradable materials like candles, plastic stickers and yarn from pumpkins in advance. This avoids the contamination of organic materials that can disrupt the process of composting.

